Refresh for updates Craig T. Nelson and Patricia Heaton are among the costars, friends and collaborators remembering Jerry Van Dyke today. The actor, comedian and brother of Dick Van Dyke died Friday in Arkansas at 86.

“I am incredibly sad to hear of Jerry’s passing,” said Nelson, Van Dyke’s costar in Coach, the ABC sitcom that ran from 1989-97. “He was such a brilliant comedian and we had a great time working together on ‘Coach’. It is just devastating news. My thoughts and prayers are with Shirley and the family.”

Patricia Heaton, whose The Middle character was the daughter of Van Dyke’s character, tweeted, “Much love to my wonderful TV dad #jerryvandyke and condolences to my TV dad-in-law #dickvandyke. Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented – what an honor to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic. Rest In Peace Jerry…”

RIP — Jerry Van Dyke. Had the pleasure of working with him on my very first TV show back in ‘93. What a kind man… — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) January 6, 2018