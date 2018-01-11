Jennifer Lopez will guest-star as herself and as her character from Shades of Blue, detective Harlee Santos, in an upcoming Will & Grace.

The air date and additional details will be announced. The episode is part of the Will & Grace extended return for a 16-episode first season and a 13-episode second season. The show was resurrected for NBC on Sept. 28 and became the network’s most-watched comedy in 12 years. For its premiere, the series registered 5.0 in the 18-49 demo and 15.8 million viewers (L+7).

Originally debuting in 1998, Will & Grace has been nominated for 83 Emmy Awards, winning 16 of them, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. Will & Grace is produced by Universal Television.