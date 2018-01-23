CNN Worldwide Chief Jeff Zucker has sought to calm Atlanta staffers after a report that a man had phoned multiple threats to the cable news network’s Atlanta operation, saying he was heading there to “gun” them all down because they are “Fake News.”

In a memo to staff Zucker said he would address the threat and increased security, at his regular weekly broadcast company “town hall” [you can read it below].

FBI arrested the man at his home in the Detroit area last week. CNN on Monday issued a statement: statement saying, “We take any threats to CNN employees or workplaces, around the world, extremely seriously” and “have been in touch with local and federal law enforcement throughout, and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of our people.”

On Sunday, April Ryan, told CNN’s media pundit Brian Stelter that, in the President Donald Trump era, news outlets have “the FBI and local police on speed dial” for death threats against reporters, “for asking questions and reporting.” She counted herself among those who have received death threats.

Ryan concurred with Stelter that the Trump’s ongoing “Fake News” attacks on media are “poisonous,” adding, “There’s a war on the press by the White House, led by this president.”

From Zucker’s email about the “significant security threat that was aimed at our employees at the CNN Center in Atlanta earlier this month”: