Jean-Marc Vallée, who with his longtime producing partner Nathan Ross were behind HBO’s awards-season juggernaut Big Little Lies, have launched Crazyrose, a full-service production company that will develop, finance and produce original content. They have inked a first-look deal with Endeavor Content-owned Bloom, the outfit run by Alex Walton and Ken Kao.

The deal will cover film, TV and documentaries, with some to be directed by Vallée and others not. It gives Bloom a strategic film and TV partner to enter into the original content and production space. Endeavor Content advises Crazyrose.

The announcement comes after Vallée and Ross picked up Golden Globes on Sunday for Big Little Lies, the limited series also won eight Emmys. It was their first TV project after partnering on films including Dallas Buyers Club and Wild. A second season of Big Little Lies is in the works and shoots this year.

The two have been working together for 12 years, and met when Ross was the helmer’s agent at ICM. They’re next up with HBO’s Sharp Objects starring Amy Adams, based on the bestselling book by Gillian Flynn and now in post-production for a summer bow. The second season of Big Little Lies will begin shooting this year and both will executive produce.

“During the production of Big Little Lies last spring, Graham Taylor presented us with an offer we couldn’t refuse: the ability to take command and control of our creative destiny in terms of decision making, content ownership and the economics of filmmaking,” said Vallée and Ross in a statement. “After a thoughtful and thorough search, we are thrilled to now form Crazyrose and be partnered with Bloom. Alex and Ken totally speak our language of ‘artist first; enhancing our notion that commerce and art can exist effectively and not be compromised. Our hope is to foster character driven stories and something seemingly unique and unprecedented in the marketplace that we and other filmmakers can take advantage of.”

Added Walton and Kao: “Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross have proven to be a first-class team in high-end feature film and television, we are so delighted that they have chosen Bloom as their strategic partner to help further grow their output. As our first partnership in the next phase of Bloom’s development we could not have hoped for stronger partners.”

In August, the newly titled Endeavor Content closed a deal to acquire a majority interest in Bloom, which continues to operate as a separate entity focused on film financing, production, and international sales. Its latest project is Scott Cooper’s Hostiles.

Vallée and Ross are repped by David Weber of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP.