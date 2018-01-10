FremantleMedia North America has tapped former CMT head of development Jayson Dinsmore as President of Alternative Programming and Development.

The seasoned TV executive will oversee the development and production of original unscripted programming for FMNA, both by mining the company’s catalogue of titles and creating new formats. FMNA’s current portfolio includes America’s Got Talent (NBC), Family Feud (Syndicated), The Price Is Right (CBS), Match Game (ABC) and the upcoming American Idol revival (ABC).

Dinsmore fills a FMNA head of alternative role that had been vacant since last year when EVP Toby Gorman exited

“Jayson is one of the most well-respected and admired executives within the television industry. He is innovative, creative and brings an enormous amount of experience in both development and production. He shares our ambition at FMNA and I am delighted to have him lead our unscripted team,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO, FremantleMedia North America.

Dinsmore most recently served as EVP of Production and Development for CMT. There he spearheaded the effort to save Nashville by bringing it to the network where the country music drama has been fueling ratings growth. He also developed and launched comedy Still the King and unscripted hits Broken Skull Challenge, Party Down South and I Love Kellie Pickler.

Prior to his stint at CMT, Dinsmore spent over a decade at NBC Entertainment, where he served as VP and then SVP of Alternative Programming and Development. During his tenure there, he was responsible for such shows as Deal or No Deal, The Sing-Off and Minute To Win It.