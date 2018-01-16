Jaunt Inc., a producer and distributor of immersive content, has partnered with XYZ Films in a first-look deal for all of its upcoming virtual reality projects.

The Silicon Valley-based Jaunt plays in various aspects of the emerging medium, with a production studio in Santa Monica and an engineering group in San Mateo, that developed the new distribution platform it showed off to entertainment industry executives last week at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Jaunt Studios’ content is earning recognition, with the studio collecting its first Emmy Award for the documentary film Collisions, directed by Lynette Wallworth. It has produced and distributed more than 300 pieces of content, and most recently, Trending Gold, a 3D, 360-degree virtual reality experience that follows Olympic hopefuls from around the globe in their pursuit of gold.

The partnership with XYZ Films brings Jaunt a connection to a production company that’s emerged a premiere destination for undiscovered international talent. Its most recent releases included Craig Zahler’s Brawl in Cell Block 99, starring Vince Vaughn, and Jamie Dagg-directed Sweet Virginia, starring Jon Bernthal.

“VR is a new frontier for storytelling,” says XYZ partner Nick Spicer. “It’s a dynamic medium for narrative filmmaking we’ve been eager to jump into with our directors. This partnership enables us to do so with one of the premier content creators in the space.”

Aaron Hart will oversee all projects for Jaunt and led the deal negotiations. The partnership was negotiated by Vanessa Roman of Akin Gump on behalf of XYZ.