Catherine Kim, executive editor for NBC News Digital, sent a note to staff Tuesday morning, announcing hire of Jason Abbruzzese:

From Kim’s memo:

I’m delighted to announce that Jason Abbruzzese is joining the digital team as Senior Tech Editor to oversee our coverage of the business of tech and media and its impact on our daily lives. As we begin to increase our reporting on the intersection of these areas with politics, the economy and culture, Jason is the ideal person to help guide us there.

Jason will join us from Mashable where he has served as business editor and overseen coverage of the major tech companies, and previously served as a business reporter there. Prior to that, Jason was a web editor and markets reporter at the Financial Times. Jason grew up in Houston, where he started using the internet during the days of AOL dial-up, primarily to visit X-Files chat rooms. Jason later graduated from Boston University and the Australian National University.

Jason will report to David Firestone and will work closely on coordinating coverage with the business/tech unit run by Allison Girvin.