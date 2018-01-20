“The Time’s Up campaign that was launched January 1 changes a lot of the landscape for women in the entertainment business,” said Jane Fonda at the Sundance Film Festival this week of the movements that have emerged in recent months to fight sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender inequity in Hollywood. “For me, it is a coming home, what’s happening is a real tipping point,” the Grace and Frankie star adds.

Speaking at today’s Respect Rally commemorating last year’s March On Main and the inauguration of Donald Trump, the multiple Oscar winner is also in Park City for the premiere of Jane Fonda in Five Acts. “I can’t think of a more compelling subject than Jane,” noted director Susan Lacy in our Sundance studio. “But it wasn’t until I read her book that I thought there is a real story in here,” the American Masters creator added. The intimate and insightful documentary is due to debut on HBO later this year.

However, the first of Five Acts‘ five SFF screenings is today at 2:15 PM MT. That’s just a few hours after long time activist Fonda takes the stage with Gloria Allred, Common, Maria Bello and Daveed Diggs in a now snowy Utah resort town.

Check out my video interview with Fonda and Lacy above.

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival runs until January 28.

