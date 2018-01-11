Documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts, which is set for its world premiere at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival, will air later this year on HBO.

Directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Susan Lacy, Jane Fonda in Five Acts is described as an intimate look at Fonda’s singular journey. It draws on 21 hours of interviews with Fonda, who speaks candidly and frankly about her life and her missteps. She explores the pain of her mother’s suicide, her father’s emotional unavailability, 30 years of an eating disorder and three marriages to highly visible, yet diametrically opposed, men. The docu also includes interviews with family and friends, including Robert Redford, Lily Tomlin, producer Paula Weinstein and former spouses Tom Hayden and Ted Turner, among others, as well as rare home movies and verité footage of the 80-year-old Fonda’s busy life today at, as she puts it, “the beginning of my last act.”

Lacy is the creator and former executive producer of the celebrated WNET series American Masters, which is shown on PBS nationwide. Her previous HBO documentary, Spielberg, debuted on the network in October.

HBO Documentary Films presents a Pentimento production; produced and directed by Lacy; produced by Emma Pildes and Jessica Levin; edited by Benjamin Gray; co-edited by Kris Liem; director of photography, Sam Painter; music by Paul Cantelon.

The documentary will also be available on HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.