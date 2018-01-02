Jodie Foster’s fracking take on superhero movies is, says the director of a few such films, “old-fashioned” if not “totally without basis.”

James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Super tweeted a six-part response to Foster’s recent comments to Radio Times comparing movies to both theme parks and hydraulic fracturing. The Guardians are even expected to appear in the upcoming mega-hero mash-up Avengers: Infinity War.

Read Gunn’s tweet-string below.

“Going to the movies has become like a theme park,” Foster said, adding, that “$200 million movies about superheroes,” CGI and “spectacle” are not why she makes movies. “I feel like I make movies,” she said, “because there are things I have to say in order to figure out who I am or my place in the world, or for me to evolve as a person.”

Gunn certainly isn’t dismissing Foster’s opinion completely, but he does think she’s being a bit out-dated. “I think Foster looks at film in an old-fashioned way where spectacle film can’t be thought-provoking. It’s often true but not always.”

Gunn concedes that “most studio franchise films are somewhat soulless” but that creating “spectacle films that are innovative, humane and thoughtful is what excites me about this job.”

The Guardians director also differed with Foster on the broader view of cinema. He said Foster “seems to see filmmaking as something that’s primarily about her own personal growth,” while he believes “spending many millions of dollars on a film has to be about more than that – it’s communication – so my experience is merely one spoke on that wheel.”

Robert Liefeld, the comic book creator and screenwriter behind Deadpool and The X-Men, among others, also weighed in. “I respect Jodie Foster’s right to express her views on comic book films,” he tweeted, “but I completely disagree with her on it. Polite discourse in action.”

Foster recently directed a critically lauded episode of Black Mirror (the show’s fourth season recently bowed on Netflix), and at least one Hollywood exec – and Netflix rival – thinks her fracking take is worth considering. Ted Hope, Amazon Studio’s Head of Motion Pictures Development, Production, & Acquisitions, tweeted Foster’s quote that “Studios making bad content in order to appeal to the masses and shareholders is like fracking – you get the best return right now but you wreck the earth.”

