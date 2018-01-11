A downcast James Franco appeared on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers last night, even as the Los Angeles Times was about to publish an article in which five women accuse the actor of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior. Though The Disaster Artist‘s Golden Globe winner wasn’t asked about those allegations, he was asked by Meyers about tweets from Ally Sheedy and others alleging similar misbehavior.

Acknowledging that he had read “a couple” of the tweets, Franco told a stone-faced Meyers, “I haven’t responded. The ones I read were not accurate, but one of the things I’ve learned is that this is a conversation that obvious needs to be had, there are people, women and others who have not been a part of this conversation.”

Franco, who wore a Time’s Up pin at the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday, continued, “I truly believe when I was wearing the pin that they need to be part of this conversation, so I support that.”

The actor said he had not responded personally to Sheedy, with whom he worked on a 2014 off-Broadway play, The Long Shrift. Sheedy tweeted on Globes night, “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.” She also wrote, “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya”. She later deleted the tweets.

Franco told Meyers, as he told Stephen Colbert the night before, that he didn’t know to what Sheedy was referring. When Meyers asked whether he wasn’t curious enough to reach out to the actress, Franco said, “It was so shocking, I don’t know, I guess I’m just letting it be.”

“Like I said,” Franco continued, “there are stories that need to get out, people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story but I believe that these people have been underrepresented getting their stories out enough that I will hold back things that I could say just because I believe in that so much.”

“If I have to take a knock because I’m not gonna, you know, try and, you know, actively refute things then I will because I believe in it that much,” Franco said.

Watch the interview above.