The New York Times has canceled a TimesTalk event with James Franco. This comes shortly after numerous women have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct after his Golden Globe win for The Disaster Artist.

According to the event’s official page, the event, which would have also featured his brother Dave Franco, was canceled today. The scheduled conversation was to focus on Franco’s film The Disaster Artist and “behind the scene antics” as well the familial bond between the brothers. gend—and no limit to what you can achieve when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.

On Sunday night, Franco won a Golden Globe for Best Actor for his role in The Disaster Artist. Soon after, actress Ally Sheedy took to Twitter and said, “James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business.”

She then continued, “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on [Golden Globes] #MeToo.” And in one final tweet she said “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya.”

Soon after, the tweets were deleted, but many thought Sheedy’s tweets hinted at something in regards to Franco’s behavior in the past. The two worked together on the 2014 off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift.

Franco wore a Times Up pin during the Globes ceremony, which may have been a catalyst for Sheedy to speak out. More women followed her lead including Violet Paley who tweeted, “Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17-year-old?”

In another tweet, Paley said that Franco offered an “overdue, annoyed” and “convenient phone apology” which she did not accept. She said, “maybe some other people’s lives would be made easier if he donated all of his earnings from The Disaster Artist to RAINN,” the anti-sexual violence organization.

Filmmaker and actor Sarah Tither Kaplan also took to Twitter saying, “remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!”

