James Franco has been accused of sexually inappropriate and exploitative behavior by five women, days after he denied reports on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Five women have made allegations against The Disaster Artist star, who won a Golden Globe for his performance, in an article by the Los Angeles Times. Four of the women were students that Franco coached, while one said he was her “mentor”.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan, who appeared in a number of Franco-led productions, accused Franco of “abuse of power”. She told the Times that during a nude orgy scene “he removed protective plastic guards covering other actresses’ vaginas while simulating oral sex on them”.

Two other women reportedly claimed that Franco, who coached at his own Studio 4 as well as at Playhouse West in North Hollywood, became angry when no women would agree to be topless on a shoot.

Franco disputed the women’s allegations via his attorney Michael Plonsker, who pointed the newspaper to Franco’s comments on the late-night CBS show.

“Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I have done,” he told Colbert. “I have to do that to maintain my well being. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate. But I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”

“If I have done something wrong,” he added, “I will fix it — I have to.”