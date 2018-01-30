“You may have noticed we did a little comedy piece last night where Hillary Clinton read excerpts from the book ‘Fire & Fury’ and she got the biggest cheer of the night in Madison Square Garden,” Late Late Show host James Corden told viewers the night after he hosted the Grammy Awards.

“But, apparently some people In Trump’s administration took issue with it,” Corden marveled.

First, he noted UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s tweet:

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

“So, I guess Nikki only liked the non-political parts of the Grammys? Like Kendrick Lamar’s performance about police violence, or U2’s performance about immigration in front of the State of Liberty. You know – lighthearted non-political stuff,” Corden snarked.

In her response to her line that “some of us love music without the politics thrown in,” Corden suggested, “Well Nikki Haley, you can tell your boss some of us love politics without the twitter meltdowns thrown in.”

Trump’s son Donald Jr. also got in on the act, tweeting about Clinton’s reading from the book:

Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

“You gotta give him credit, if anyone knows anything about consolation prizes, it’s Donald Trump’s second favorite child,” Corden acknowledged.

Here is the comedy sketch that got Haley and Don Jr.’s knickers knotted: