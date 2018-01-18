EXCLUSIVE: As she prepares to spend the next ten days in dark rooms watching movies as a Sundance Film Festival judge, Jada Pinkett Smith has something else to talk about. She has just made a deal with Facebook on Red Table Talks. Pinkett Smith will be joined at the table by daughter and Whip My Hair singer Willow, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Latter is Pinkett Smith’s mother, and the idea will be to tackle social and timely issues with an inter-generational family talk show format. This is still coming together and I expect Pinkett Smith to address it here in Park City. The talk show will be exec produced by Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez and Pinkett Smith.

Pinkett Smith is coming off the sleeper hit Girls Trip, and she has just set her next film. She’s committed to star alongside Gerard Butler in the third installment of Angel Has Fallen. The project is coming together at Millennium Films, with Ric Roman Waugh directing. She’ll play the head of the FBI team tasked with hunting down Butler’s character. Morgan Freeman, Tim Blake Nelson and Holt McCallany are also starring in a film that will begin shooting February 7 in the UK. She is repped by Paradigm and Westbrook.