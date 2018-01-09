It’s been 24 hours and social media is still buzzing about the inspiring speech Oprah Winfrey gave when she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award at last night’s Golden Globe. Among those who praised her words of hope was Ivanka Trump — but her words didn’t go over so well with the rest of the Twitter.

“Just saw Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” she said on her father’s favorite social media platform. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TimesUp.”

What started off as positive words of encouragement for the world and support for the newly launched Times Up initiative to combat sexual harassment turned into a harsh backlash as figures in Hollywood called her out — mostly about Donald Trump’s behavior.

Alyssa Milano tweeted, “Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.” While Insecure actress and writer Natasha Rothwell retweeted Ivanka and said, “Your dad’s a predator.”

Not one to mince words, Chrissy Teigan simply said, “Ew go away.”

Others who responded included The Good Place creator Michael Schur and Rosie O’Donnell. Read the tweets below.

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

You don't get to be a part of this. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 9, 2018