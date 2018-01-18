Itzhak, the Alison Chernick-directed documentary that served as the opening-night film at the most recent Hamptons Film Festival, has been acquired by newbie distributor Greenwich Entertainment. The plan is for a theatrical release nationwide beginning March 9 in New York.
It will be broadcast as part of PBS’ American Masters series in October.

The film, which takes an in-depth look at Itzhak Perlman, widely considered the world’s best violinist, will be the first theatrical release for Greenwich, formed in September by Music Box Films co-founder Ed Arentz in partnership with an investment fund run by Cohen Media Group co-founder Edmondo Schwartz.

“We’re delighted to have Itzhak as our inaugural release. Alison has created an enchanting portrait of a virtuoso that will charm Mr. Perlman’s legions of fans and make many more,” said Arentz, the co-managing director.

Itzhak was produced by Chernick and executive produced by Michael Kantor and Penny Lieberman. Cinetic/Submarine negotiated the deal for the filmmakers with attorney Greg S. Bernstein on behalf of Greenwich.