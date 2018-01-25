British broadcaster ITV is bringing back rebooted reality series Dancing on Ice for another season and hopes that the success of the format can lead to a deal in the U.S.

The ITV Studios-produced series, which follows celebrities in a series of skating challenges is averaging nearly 8M viewers over its first three episodes in a Sunday night slot. It is now bringing back the show, which is presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby alongside skaters Torvill and Dean, in 2019.

Mike Beale, Managing Director, Nordics & Global Creative Network at ITV Studios, tells me that he hopes the success of the format, which has already been remade in 17 international territories, will lead to a new sale in the U.S. The show was originally remade as Skating with Celebrities, hosted by Summer Sanders and Scott Hamilton, for Fox in 2006.

Beale added: “In a market where buyers need ‘the next big thing’, Dancing On Ice delivers a fresh take on a proven format and at a scale broadcasters need. It is one of our biggest shiny floor shows and its impressive return will be very encouraging to our global clients.”

Siobhan Greene, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV, who ordered the new season, added that the show’s return had “exceeded our expectations”.

“It’s been fantastic to see the audience at home loving it. The recommission is a no brainer and it’s brilliant for everyone involved to know it’ll be back next year.”