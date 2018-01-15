Revolving doors at two of Italy’s leading television production companies as Endemol Shine Italy and Banijay-owned Magnolia appoint new bosses. The 21st Century Fox-backed business has hired Leonardo Pasquinelli as Chief Executive to succeed Paolo Bassetti. He will oversee the company, which produced over 40 unscripted and scripted series in the last twelve months including adaptations of Big Brother, Deal or No Deal and MasterChef. He was previously Chief Executive of Magnolia, which has appointed Stefano Torrisi as Executive Vice President following Pasquinelli’s departure. Torrisi, who is currently Executive Vice President at Banijay Spain, will now oversee the company that produces series including L’Eredità (The Inheritance), the revamped L’Isola Dei Famosi (Celebrity Survivor) and an Italian version of The Great British Bake Off.

ITV-owned television production company Shiver has hired the creator of Channel 4’s First Dates and BBC2’s The Choir to lead development. It has appointed Ana De Moraes as Group Creative Director. De Moraes was previously Head of New Formats at The Jump producer Twofour. She will work closely with recently appointed Managing Director Tim Carter to work with its creative genre heads in entertainment, factual entertainment, documentaries and current affairs. De Moraes had previously worked alongside Carter when she was Director of Development at Twenty Twenty. Carter said: “I created this role to supercharge development at Shiver and harness the great creative talent in the business. Ana is an ideas machine, an original and surprising thinker with a talent for creating global hits. She brings an experienced eye on strategy and fantastic relationships with key commissioners. Her central role will become even more crucial as we grow our creative talent pool.”

Film and TV distributor Kew Media Group has appointed Jennifer Askin as Vice President of Sales and Distribution for U.S. and Latin America. Askin will lead sales of all TV and film content in the regions and will report to Jonathan Ford, Executive Vice President of Sales, Distribution. She replaces Diana Zakis and will oversee team members including Sales Manager Alfonso Lopez and Sales & Distribution Coordinator Hannah Nailor. Askin joins from her own entertainment consulting business and she has previously held distribution roles at companies including Alfred Haber Distribution and 4Kids Entertainment. She said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a first-class distribution team in delivering top-quality content to broadcasters and platforms throughout the US and Latin America, and I’m thrilled to be joining Kew. Kew has a great reputation on the global stage, driven by their ongoing collaborations with some of the world’s most renowned producers, and I’m looking forward to building further on the success of its diverse catalogue of multi-genre programming in the region.”