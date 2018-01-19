The Berlin Film Festival has revealed eight television projects that are searching for co-production funding as it searches for the next Babylon Berlin.

The organisers will launch the Berlinale Co-Production Market for the fourth time and has invited a slew of producers, commissioning editors, distributors, and other drama series financiers to the Zoo Palast as part of its Drama Series Days event between February 19 – 21.

This comes after projects including Sky Atlantic’s German period drama Babylon Berlin, created by Tom Tykwer, and Norwegian drama Valkyrien, created by Erik Richter Strand, that launched at the co-pro market.

This year’s projects include In A Heartbeat, the latest project from the Israeli writers Shani Melamed Nitzan and Gaya Wildman behind False Flag, and Irish crime series Costigan.

CoPro Series 2018:

Baby Alone

Writers: Judith Angerbauer, Matthias Luthardt; Dir: Matthias Luthardt

Akzente Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Germany

South

Writers: Edgar Medina, Guilherme Mendonça; Director: Ivo M. Ferreira

Arquipélago Filmes, Portugal

In a Heartbeat

Writers: Shani Melamed Nitzan & Gaya Wildman

Black Sheep Film Productions, Israel

Henkersbach

Writers: Friedrich Ani, Ina Jung; Director: Dominik Graf

Cinecentrum Berlin Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Germany

Fury

Showrunner: Gjermund S. Eriksen; Director: Roar Uthaug

Monster Scripted, Norway

Costigan

Writer: Gary Duggan; Director: Neasa Hardiman

Shinawil & Against the Grain, Ireland

Black Port

Writer: Mikael Torfason; Director: Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson & Gisli Orn Gardarsson

Vesturport, Iceland

The Faction

Writer: Oscar van Woensel

Submarine, Netherlands

In cooperation with Series Mania