The Berlin Film Festival has revealed eight television projects that are searching for co-production funding as it searches for the next Babylon Berlin.

The organisers will launch the Berlinale Co-Production Market for the fourth time and has invited a slew of producers, commissioning editors, distributors, and other drama series financiers to the Zoo Palast as part of its Drama Series Days event between February 19 – 21.

This comes after projects including Sky Atlantic’s German period drama Babylon Berlin, created by Tom Tykwer, and Norwegian drama Valkyrien, created by Erik Richter Strand, that launched at the co-pro market.

This year’s projects include In A Heartbeat, the latest project from the Israeli writers Shani Melamed Nitzan and Gaya Wildman behind False Flag, and Irish crime series Costigan.

CoPro Series 2018:

Baby Alone 
Writers:  Judith Angerbauer, Matthias Luthardt; Dir: Matthias Luthardt
Akzente Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Germany

South
Writers: Edgar Medina, Guilherme Mendonça; Director: Ivo M. Ferreira
Arquipélago Filmes, Portugal

In a Heartbeat 
Writers:  Shani Melamed Nitzan & Gaya Wildman
Black Sheep Film Productions, Israel

Henkersbach
Writers:  Friedrich Ani, Ina Jung; Director: Dominik Graf
Cinecentrum Berlin Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Germany

Fury
Showrunner:  Gjermund S. Eriksen; Director: Roar Uthaug
Monster Scripted, Norway

Costigan
Writer:  Gary Duggan; Director: Neasa Hardiman
Shinawil & Against the Grain, Ireland

Black Port 
Writer:  Mikael Torfason; Director: Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson & Gisli Orn Gardarsson
Vesturport, Iceland

The Faction 
Writer: Oscar van Woensel
Submarine, Netherlands
In cooperation with Series Mania