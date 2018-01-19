The Berlin Film Festival has revealed eight television projects that are searching for co-production funding as it searches for the next Babylon Berlin.
The organisers will launch the Berlinale Co-Production Market for the fourth time and has invited a slew of producers, commissioning editors, distributors, and other drama series financiers to the Zoo Palast as part of its Drama Series Days event between February 19 – 21.
This comes after projects including Sky Atlantic’s German period drama Babylon Berlin, created by Tom Tykwer, and Norwegian drama Valkyrien, created by Erik Richter Strand, that launched at the co-pro market.
This year’s projects include In A Heartbeat, the latest project from the Israeli writers Shani Melamed Nitzan and Gaya Wildman behind False Flag, and Irish crime series Costigan.
CoPro Series 2018:
Baby Alone
Writers: Judith Angerbauer, Matthias Luthardt; Dir: Matthias Luthardt
Akzente Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Germany
South
Writers: Edgar Medina, Guilherme Mendonça; Director: Ivo M. Ferreira
Arquipélago Filmes, Portugal
In a Heartbeat
Writers: Shani Melamed Nitzan & Gaya Wildman
Black Sheep Film Productions, Israel
Henkersbach
Writers: Friedrich Ani, Ina Jung; Director: Dominik Graf
Cinecentrum Berlin Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Germany
Fury
Showrunner: Gjermund S. Eriksen; Director: Roar Uthaug
Monster Scripted, Norway
Costigan
Writer: Gary Duggan; Director: Neasa Hardiman
Shinawil & Against the Grain, Ireland
Black Port
Writer: Mikael Torfason; Director: Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson & Gisli Orn Gardarsson
Vesturport, Iceland
The Faction
Writer: Oscar van Woensel
Submarine, Netherlands
In cooperation with Series Mania