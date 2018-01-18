EXCLUSIVE: Frank Grillo, Luke Grimes and Longmire star Robert Taylor will star in Into the Ashes, a crime thriller written and to be directed by Aaron Harvey. They join James Badge Dale and David Cade in the pic, which is now set to begin shooting next week in Alabama.

Jamin O’Brien and Daniel Blanc for The Film Community and Robert Ogden Barnum and Eric Binns will produce, as will Grillo via his and Joe Carnahan’s WarParty.

The pic centers on Nick (Grimes), an ex-con adjusting to a normal life in rural Alabama. When a past he thought he left behind comes back to haunt him, it forces him to come to terms with his current situation and rectify a relationship he has with his father-in-law (Taylor) — all the while dealing with the one person (Grillo) who threatens to pull his world apart.

Grillo, best known for the Captain America and Purge franchise, recently played Big Daddy in the China action hit Wolf Warrior 2. He’s next up in the film Donnybrook and the Netflix docuseries Fight World.

Grimes (American Sniper, Fifty Shades of Grey) is next up in Paramount Network’s Yellowstone. Taylor is next up in Jon Turteltaub’s shark thriller MEG.