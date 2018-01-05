On a Thursday night when Winter Storm Grayson has iced out the northeast with closings among the major theater chains AMC, Regal and National Amusements, Universal/Blumhouse’s fourthquel Insidious: The Last Key drew an impressive $1.98M.

How does this compare to its previous chapters? Insidious: Chapter 3 took in $1.55M at 2,150 theates on its Thursday back in June 2015 before posting a $22.3M opening. Insidious Chapter 2, earned $1.5M and went on to rep the biggest opening in the horror series and ultimately its highest grossing chapter, debuting to $40.3M and finaling at $83.6M domestic.

The last PG-13 Blumhouse release Happy Death Day drew $1M before earning a $26M opening. However, that was off of a Rotten Tomatoes score of 71%. The fourth Insidious enters a strong holiday holdover marketplace with brand recognition, and zero respect from the critics at 23% Rotten.

Insidious: The Last Key is projected to earn north of $20M while Disney/Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle will fight for No. 1 with $25M-$26M. That’s according to tracking figures. Despite theater closures in the Northeast, distribution chiefs are expecting those multiplexes to reopen in time for tonight. Today alone, ComScore counts 40% K-12 and 87% colleges off.

Ever since New Year’s Day, Jumanji has been whipping Last Jedi on a daily basis. That was the same case on Thursday with Jumanji making an estimated $6M and Last Jedi $4.4M. Jumanji stands at over $208M stateside while Last Jedi is now 29% behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens just prior to its fourth weekend. Rival distributors believe that Last Jedi‘s end game is now in the mid $600M range versus the $700M initially projected. Currently the Rian Johnson-directed movie is the sixth highest on the all-time domestic list, just under Disney’s Marvel’s The Avenger which made $623.3M.