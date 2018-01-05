After 15 years as a partner and head of Innovative’s commercial and voiceover departments, Marcia Hurwitz has left to launch her own company, MHMC (Marcia Hurwitz Management & Consulting).

Innovative Artists

Hurwitz specializes in endorsements, commercials and branding in on camera and voiceover including some of the worlds most recognized film and television animation voice artists. She pairs celebrities, experts, and influencers with branding and endorsement campaigns across all media platforms including satellite tours, corporate keynote and convention appearances.

Hurwitz will continue to work with and now manage Wendie Malick, Ben Stein, Tim Curry, Charlie Adler, Jeff Bergman and Tom Kenny. Others will work with her for branding/endorsement only.

Over her career, Hurwitz has helped procure deals for clients including Ashley Greene, John Slattery, Nancy Cartwright and Chandra Wilson.

Prior to joining Innovative, she was a partner for 21 years at Special Artists Agency.