Innovative Artists is expanding its footprint in the world of celebrity endorsements. The agency has tapped Vice President Maury DiMauro to oversee the newly renamed bi-coastal Strategic Marketing and Endorsements department, and has hired Jason Pinyan as a senior agent in the department, based in the Los Angeles office.

The department’s services for its clients range from social and digital media opportunities to strategic brand partnerships and product marketing possibilities. Its clients in this area include Tom Brady, Rachel Brosnahan, Sterling K. Brown, Misty Copeland, Ruth Negga, Lupita Nyong’o, Amanda Seyfried.

Prior to joining Innovative, Pinyan ran his own company, Pinyan Brand Management, which specialized in endorsement and social media campaigns, as well as brand management for celebrity clients. He began his career at ICM before becoming a partner at Arts and Brand Management.

“Jason will be a tremendous asset to our established success and continued growth. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Innovative and we are thrilled to have him join our team,” said DiMauro.