Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks and Isabella Rosselini have been added to the cast of Incredibles 2, Disney/Pixar’s sequel to the 2004 original. They join a voice cast that includes returning Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson in the pic, which has been set for a June 15, 2018 release.

Bush will play Voyd, a young, overeager “wannabe” Super and a mega-fan of Elastigirl (Hunter). Her superpower is the ability to divert and manipulate objects around her by creating voids that allow the objects to appear and disappear, and shift in space. Banks is Rick Dicker, who heads up the official Super Relocation Program, helping the Parr family keep their Super identities secret. Rossellini plays a dignified foreign ambassador committed to the support and legalization of Superheroes.

Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener had already joined the announced cast for the movie, in which Elastigirl is in the spotlight, while Bob (vNelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home. A a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot that only the Incredibles can overcome together.

Brad Bird returns to direct. John Walker and Nicole Grindle are producing.

Pixar unveiled character sketches of the main cast this morning: