Time After Time alumna Nicole Ari Parker and Stefania LaVie Owen (Chance) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Showtime drama series I’m Dying Up Here.

Created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte and executive produced by Jim Carrey and Michael Aguilar, the fictional I’m Dying Up Here, based on the book by William Knoedelseder, explores L.A.’s famed ’70s stand-up comedy scene. It delves into the inspired, damaged and complicated psyches of a fictional group of competitive but close-knit comedians mentored by Goldie (Melissa Leo), a brassy comedy club owner who rules over her business with an iron fist, but nurtures her comedians with tough love. In addition to Leo, the ensemble cast includes Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy.

Parker will play Gloria Whitfield, a recently divorced, successful and well-respected producer of Soul Train who becomes romantically entangled with one of the comics. Owen will portray Amanda Robbins, Goldie’s estranged, troubled daughter. After running away from home when she was 17, Amanda reappears in Goldie’s life and exposes her mother’s Achilles heel at the most inopportune time.

Flebotte, Carrey, Aguilar, Christina Wayne (Assembly Entertainment), Cindy Chupack, Adam Davidson and Endemol Shine Studios serve as executive producers on season two.

Parker returns to Showtime, having starred in the long-running hit drama series Soul Food as eldest daughter Teri, a role that garnered her an NAACP Image Award. She currently recurs on Fox’s Empire and most recently played Vanessa Anders on ABC’s Time After Time. She is repped by The Gersh Agency and LINK Entertainment.

Owen played the series regular role of Nicole Chance in Hulu’s Chance and next co-stars in Annapura’s Dick Cheney biopic, Backseat, written and directed by Adam McKay opposite Amy Adams and Christian Bale. Owen is repped by Paradigm, McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Johnson and Laird Management in New Zealand.