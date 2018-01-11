Former Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett is set for a season-long arc on the second season of Showtime drama series I’m Dying Up Here.

Garrett will play comedy legend Roy Martin, who arrives on the scene at Goldie’s and drops bombs and wisdom on the club’s comics. Goldie (Melissa Leo) lures him into a business partnership as she schemes to expand her empire.

Created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte and executive produced by Jim Carrey and Michael Aguilar, the fictional I’m Dying Up Here, based on the book by William Knoedelseder, explores L.A.’s famed ’70s stand-up comedy scene. It delves into the inspired, damaged and complicated psyches of a fictional group of competitive but close-knit comedians mentored by Goldie, a brassy comedy club owner who rules over her business with an iron fist, but nurtures her comedians with tough love. In addition to Leo the ensemble cast includes Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, RJ Cyler, Andrew Santino, Erik Griffin, Al Madrigal and Jake Lacy.

The 10-episode second season goes into production this month in Los Angeles. Flebotte, Carrey, Aguilar, Christina Wayne (Assembly Entertainment), Cindy Chupack, Adam Davidson and Endemol Shine Studios serve as executive producers on season two.

Garrett has won three Emmys and a SAG Award for his role on the iconic comedy series Everybody Loves Raymond. He was also nominated for an Emmy and SAG Award for his portrayal of The Great One, Jackie Gleason, in the television film Gleason, and recently appeared on This Is Us, Law & Order: SVU and Fargo. He’ll next be heard as the voice of Eeyore in Disney’s upcoming live-action feature Christopher Robin and will co-star with Julianne Moore and John Turturro in Sebastian Lelio’s Gloria.

The second season of I’m Dying Up Here will premiere Sunday, May 6 at 10 PM on Showtime.