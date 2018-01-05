EXCLUSIVE: Heather Besignano, most recently COO at entertainment PR and marketing outfit East 2 West Collective, has left to launch her own firm Icon Public Relations. The doors are open on the new shop at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, with E2W’s Kasey Kitchen and Rebecca Malzahn joining her as staffing begins to ramp up.

Icon PR’s roster at launch features actors and music clients including Disney Channel mainstay Cameron Boyce, Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why), Sarah Wynter (Goliath), Amin El Gamal (Prison Break), Sophie Simmons (Gene Simmons: Family Jewels) and The Voice‘s Stephanie Rice. (See more below.)

Besignano has led campaigns for high-level talent, artist tour and release strategy campaigns, charitable events and awards pushes including the Oscars, SAG Awards, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, the Grammys and the Emmys in her decade in the PR biz. She also has spearheaded campaigns for celebrity authors including Mayim Bialik, Alicia Silverstone, Kate Siegel and Melissa Rivers.

“After 10 years working alongside the wonderful team at East 2 West Collective, I’ve decided to open Icon PR – a firm that is dedicated to building global brands utilizing unique strategies and staying ahead of the curve with the ever-changing landscape of the entertainment industry,” Besignano said. “I’m thrilled to have the talents of Kasey Kitchen and Rebecca Malzahn joining me on this new chapter as we create the icons of tomorrow’s generation.”

Other clients at launch: Actors Ellington Ratliff (R5), Luna Blaise (Fresh Off the Boat), Annika Marks (Waco), Clark Moore (Love, Simon), Harley Quinn Smith (All These Small Moments), Aleks Paunovic (War for the Planet of the Apes), Hunter McGrady (Supermodel), Patrick Gilmore (Travelers), Anastasia Baranova (Z Nation), Aubrey Miller (Just Add Magic), Jessi Case (Mother’s Day), Thomas Ian Nicholas (American Pie), Michael McGrady (Beyond), Michael Maize (Happy!, Stano, Gotham), Sage Correa (Kidnap) and Louise Bond (Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse); musicians VODI, Kathryn Dean, IMAJ, Melissa Mickelson and Alabama Luella Barker; digital influencer Liane V; and comedian Lyndsay Hailey.