EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners just announced internally this morning that coordinators Alice Whitley and Will Kircher have been promoted to agents, Whitley will be a talent agent in New York reporting to NY-based partner and Talent co-head Adam Schweitzer. Kircher will be based in Los Angeles in the Television Production department under partners and division co-heads Janet Carol Norton and Sean Freidin.

ICM Partners

Both were members of ICM Partners’ agent trainee program. Whitley, most recently a coordinator in the talent and theater departments, joined the agency in 2013 as an assistant; Kircher joined in 2014 as an assistant and had been a coordinator in the TV Production department.

Said the department heads in a joint statement: “Alice and Will have proven themselves to be among the hardest working, sharpest emerging talent at the agency and we look forward to the incredible results we are confident lies ahead.”