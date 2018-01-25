ICM Partners has acquired The Sagalyn Agency, the Washington D.C.-based literary agency that reps leading journalists, historians, biographers, scientists, thought leaders and novelists. The deal comes four years after ICM and Raphael Sagalyn’s company formed an alliance that melded Sagalyn’s strong nonfiction author list and ICM’s roster dominated by fiction authors.

The deal comes after ICM Partners last year acquired Headline Media News and The Royce Carlton Agency, and its D.C. office joins the agency’s outposts in Los Angeles, New York and London. Esther Newberg and Sloan Harris, co-heads of the Publishing Division at ICM Partners, said Raphael Sagalyn will become a partner immediately.

Sagalyn’s client list includes historians Rick Atkinson, David Maraniss, Jeff Shesol, Susan Glasser, Peter Baker, Peter Finn, Ronen Bergman, Eugene Robinson, Michael Dobbs and Fred Kaplan; and authors Dan Pink, Robert Wright, Franklin Foer, Greg McKeown and Shawn Achor. Novelists on the roster include David Ignatius, Daniel Suarez and Francine Mathews (the latter often writing under the pseudonym Stephanie Barron). It also reps journalists at the Washington Post, New York Times, The Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair and more.

“The acquisition of The Sagalyn Agency gives us an important presence in Washington, DC, at a time when the world’s eyes are on the city moment by moment and the opportunities in publishing are boundless,” said Newberg and Harris. “Strategic value and culture are our primary concerns as we continue to carefully grow ICM Partners, and in The Sagalyn Agency, much like Headline Media and Royce Carlton, we share a successful and productive, long- term, working relationship that has greatly benefited our clients.”

Said Sagalyn: “We are proud to join ICM Partners and their world class literary division. Our clients and staff will benefit enormously from the full range of services provided by the agents and staff throughout the firm.”