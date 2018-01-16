EXCLUSIVE: I Wanna Marry Harry producer Zig Zag Productions is set for a renewed push into the U.S. after signing up with talent agency ICM. The UK production company, which is run by Chief Executive Danny Fenton, has switched from CAA to ICM as it pushes through this expansion.

Zig Zag has produced over 200 hours of non-scripted shows in the U.S. including high-profile reality series I Wanna Marry Harry for Fox – becoming one of the first independent UK firms to score a U.S. network commission as well as Close Up Kings for Syfy, Split/Second for Nickelodeon, Driven To Love for WEtv and Body Bizarre, a co-production with Barcroft Media for Discovery Life. Most recently, Zig Zag adapted its Channel 4 quiz show Blink as Trivial Takedown, a 20-part series for youth network Fuse.

Fenton and his team with work closely with ICM’s LA and New York-based agents as well as London-based Ian Moffitt, the former Yahoo programming chief and BBC Worldwide executive who joined the firm last year.

The tie-up comes ahead of the Natpe and Realscreen markets in Miami and Washington. It is the latest high-profile indie to sign with ICM Partners, which recently struck an agreement with Spun Gold, the British independent producer behind The Real Full Monty, ITV’s biggest entertainment launch of 2017.

“I am excited to be returning to work with ICM Partners again and the new team there. The opportunity to work with a best-in-class team at ICM, the pre-eminent agency in television right now, keeps us hopeful and energized for this next chapter as we look to expand into the U.S. market” said Zig Zag Productions CEO Danny Fenton.