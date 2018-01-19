A pair of I, Tonya stars will be skating into California’s Central Coast to accept some hardware next month. Margot Robbie and Allison Janney, who play Tonya Harding and her mother LaVona Golden in Neon’s awards contender, will receive the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s 2018 Outstanding Performers of the Year Award.

The Critics’ Choice Award winners will be honored February 8 during a tribute at the Arlington Theatre. The 33rd SBIFF runs January 31-February 10.

SBIFF

“Allison and Margot bring biting humor and an emotional resonance to their real-life characters in I, Tonya,” said Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director. “We are proud to celebrate them and their incredible contributions to cinema.”

Robbie and Janney are regulars on this season’s awards circuit. Both were nominated for Golden Globes — Janney won — and are up for Spirit, SAG and BAFTA awards. Their darkly comedic film is based on the true tale of Harding, who rises through the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Heading into the 1994 Winter Olympics, she was to face her American rival Nancy Kerrigan — until Harding’s husband tried to eliminate that threat.

This year’s festival will also honor Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) with the American Riviera Award, Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) with its Santa Barbara Award, Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) with its Maltin Modern Master Award, Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project) with its Cinema Vanguard Award, and Daniel Kaluuya, Gal Gadot, Hong Chau, John Boyega, Kumail Nanjiani, Mary J. Blige, and Timothée Chalamet with its Virtuosos Award.