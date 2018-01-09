EXCLUSIVE: Check out this short mashup for the new film I, Tonya which actually is a music video (that’s Hot Chocolate’s hit, Every 1’s A Winner , on the soundtrack) that juxtaposes actual footage of Tonya Harding and several other characters in the film with the actors who play them. Those stars include Margot Robbie , nominated for Golden Globe , and upcoming Critics Choice and SAG awards as Harding, as well

as newly minted Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe winner Allison Janney as her mother from hell. Janney is also up for Critics Choice and SAG honors. The film picked up from the Toronto International Film Festival by NEON/30West , has been on a roll this awards season and also recently received nominations from the WGA for Steven Rogers script as well as the Producers Guild. Craig Gillespie directed. To watch just click on the link above.