In the first full weekend of 2018, the Specialties are not surprisingly dominated by awards hopefuls released in late 2017, many of whom are in contention for Golden Globe awards tonight. Among them, Neon/30West’s I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie played nearly 200 additional locations over New Year’s weekend after spending most of December with limited runs, grossing more than $2.42 million.

Also, Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water placed 11th in the overall box office as of Sunday morning, grossing $3.1M in just more than 800 runs. Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name took in nearly $759K with two additional runs in its seventh frame, bringing its cume to just more than $6M.

Gary Oldman’s Darkest Hour went full throttle into over 1700 locations over the weekend, grossing $6.35M, and its fellow Focus Features title, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, added two theaters in its third weekend, grossing a robust $245,000. A24’s Lady Bird, which officially picked up its nod for Best Picture this past week at the New York Film Critics Circle, added theaters over the weekend, sailing across a $34M cume.

NEW RELEASES

In Between (Film Movement) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $5,435, Average $2,673

Namiya (China Lion) NEW [21 Theaters] Weekend $40,000, Average $1,904

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) (China Lion) Week 2 [17 Theaters] Weekend $170,000, Average $10,000, Cume $511,074

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $24,268, Average $6,067, Cume $83,702

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (Well Go USA) Week 3 [35 Theaters] Weekend $280,000, Average $8,000, Cume $1,121,125

Happy End (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [6 Theaters] Weekend $14,044, Average $2,341, Cume $83,637

Hostiles (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 3 [46 Theaters] Weekend $310,000, Average $6,739, Cume $435,194

Molly’s Game (STXfilms) Week 3 [1,608 Theaters] Weekend $7,000,000, Average $4,356, Cume $14,220,000

Phantom Thread (Focus Features) Week 3 [6 Theaters] Weekend $245,000, Average $40,833, Cume $952,000

The Post (Fox) Week 3 [36 Theaters] Weekend $1,700,000, Average $47,222, Cume $3,849,656

Youth (China Lion) Week 4 [30 Theaters] Weekend $75,000, Average $2,500, Cume $1,808,746

I, Tonya (Neon/30West) Week 5 [242 Theaters] Weekend $2,426,319, Average $10,026, Cume $5,294,538

The Disaster Artist (A24) Week 6 [478 Theaters] Weekend $781,530, Average $1,635, Cume $19,467,278

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight) Week 6 [804 Theaters] Weekend $3,100,000, Average $3,856, Cume $21,653,464

Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [117 Theaters] Weekend $758,726, Average $6,485, Cume $6,084,655

Darkest Hour (Focus Features) Week 7 [1,733 Theaters] Weekend $6,355,000, Average $3,667, Cume $28,391,000

The Man Who Invented Christmas (Bleecker Street) Week 7 [70 Theaters] Weekend $21,449, Average $306, Cume $5,653,494

Thelma (The Orchard) Week 9 [8 Theaters] Weekend $4,301, Average $538, Cume $137,594

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) Week 9 [310 Theaters] Weekend $705,000, Average $2,274, Cume $25,392,714

My Friend Dahmer (FilmRise) Week 10 [2 Theaters] Weekend $5,000, Average $2,500, Cume $1,305,760

Lady Bird (A24) Week 10 [562 Theaters] Weekend $1,558,800, Average $2,774, Cume $34,114,891

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) Week 12 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,603, Average $321, Cume $94,457

Jane (Abramorama) Week 12 [19 Theaters] Weekend $20,405, Average $1,074, Cume $1,539,956

Marshall (Open Road Films) Week 13 [41 Theaters] Weekend $5,336, Average $130, Cume $9,480,608

Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 14 [13 Theaters] Weekend $20,160, Average $1,551, Cume $640,750

The Florida Project (A24) Week 14 [37 Theaters] Weekend $60,734, Average $1,641, Cume $5,410,416

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 16 [58 Theaters] Weekend $64,397, Average $1,110, Cume $6,380,772

Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 16 [25 Theaters] Weekend $6,355, Average $254, Cume $22,168,000