In the first full weekend of 2018, the Specialties are not surprisingly dominated by awards hopefuls released in late 2017, many of whom are in contention for Golden Globe awards tonight. Among them, Neon/30West’s I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie played nearly 200 additional locations over New Year’s weekend after spending most of December with limited runs, grossing more than $2.42 million.
Also, Fox Searchlight’s The Shape of Water placed 11th in the overall box office as of Sunday morning, grossing $3.1M in just more than 800 runs. Sony Pictures Classics’ Call Me By Your Name took in nearly $759K with two additional runs in its seventh frame, bringing its cume to just more than $6M.
Gary Oldman’s Darkest Hour went full throttle into over 1700 locations over the weekend, grossing $6.35M, and its fellow Focus Features title, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, added two theaters in its third weekend, grossing a robust $245,000. A24’s Lady Bird, which officially picked up its nod for Best Picture this past week at the New York Film Critics Circle, added theaters over the weekend, sailing across a $34M cume.
NEW RELEASES
In Between (Film Movement) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $5,435, Average $2,673
Namiya (China Lion) NEW [21 Theaters] Weekend $40,000, Average $1,904
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) (China Lion) Week 2 [17 Theaters] Weekend $170,000, Average $10,000, Cume $511,074
Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [4 Theaters] Weekend $24,268, Average $6,067, Cume $83,702
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (Well Go USA) Week 3 [35 Theaters] Weekend $280,000, Average $8,000, Cume $1,121,125
Happy End (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [6 Theaters] Weekend $14,044, Average $2,341, Cume $83,637
Hostiles (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 3 [46 Theaters] Weekend $310,000, Average $6,739, Cume $435,194
Molly’s Game (STXfilms) Week 3 [1,608 Theaters] Weekend $7,000,000, Average $4,356, Cume $14,220,000
Phantom Thread (Focus Features) Week 3 [6 Theaters] Weekend $245,000, Average $40,833, Cume $952,000
The Post (Fox) Week 3 [36 Theaters] Weekend $1,700,000, Average $47,222, Cume $3,849,656
Youth (China Lion) Week 4 [30 Theaters] Weekend $75,000, Average $2,500, Cume $1,808,746
I, Tonya (Neon/30West) Week 5 [242 Theaters] Weekend $2,426,319, Average $10,026, Cume $5,294,538
The Disaster Artist (A24) Week 6 [478 Theaters] Weekend $781,530, Average $1,635, Cume $19,467,278
The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight) Week 6 [804 Theaters] Weekend $3,100,000, Average $3,856, Cume $21,653,464
Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 7 [117 Theaters] Weekend $758,726, Average $6,485, Cume $6,084,655
Darkest Hour (Focus Features) Week 7 [1,733 Theaters] Weekend $6,355,000, Average $3,667, Cume $28,391,000
The Man Who Invented Christmas (Bleecker Street) Week 7 [70 Theaters] Weekend $21,449, Average $306, Cume $5,653,494
Thelma (The Orchard) Week 9 [8 Theaters] Weekend $4,301, Average $538, Cume $137,594
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) Week 9 [310 Theaters] Weekend $705,000, Average $2,274, Cume $25,392,714
My Friend Dahmer (FilmRise) Week 10 [2 Theaters] Weekend $5,000, Average $2,500, Cume $1,305,760
Lady Bird (A24) Week 10 [562 Theaters] Weekend $1,558,800, Average $2,774, Cume $34,114,891
BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) Week 12 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,603, Average $321, Cume $94,457
Jane (Abramorama) Week 12 [19 Theaters] Weekend $20,405, Average $1,074, Cume $1,539,956
Marshall (Open Road Films) Week 13 [41 Theaters] Weekend $5,336, Average $130, Cume $9,480,608
Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 14 [13 Theaters] Weekend $20,160, Average $1,551, Cume $640,750
The Florida Project (A24) Week 14 [37 Theaters] Weekend $60,734, Average $1,641, Cume $5,410,416
Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) Week 16 [58 Theaters] Weekend $64,397, Average $1,110, Cume $6,380,772
Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) Week 16 [25 Theaters] Weekend $6,355, Average $254, Cume $22,168,000