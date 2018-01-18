Hulu’s Jeff Daniels-fronted terrorism drama The Looming Tower and AMC’s period drama The Terror are set to headline the TV section of this year’s Berlin Film Festival. It will be the fourth year that the German festival has had an expanded television selection alongside its feature films and comes after The Night Manager had its world premiere in 2016.

In addition to the world premiere of The Terror, which stars Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies, and tells the story of Sir John Franklin’s Arctic expedition, and the international premiere of The Looming Tower, the adaptation of the book that takes viewers inside the CIA and the FBI at the end of the 1990s, Berlin will also play host to a raft of European and international series.

German finance drama Bad Banks, for ZDF and Arte, Norwegian drama Heimebane (Home Ground), which tells the story of the first female trainer of a Norwegian premier league men’s team, Danish thriller Liberty, set in 1980s Tanzania in the milieu of aid workers and ex-pats, contemporary Israeli drama Sleeping Bears, from The A Word creator Keren Margalit and Australian drama Picnic At Hanging Rock, which stars Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer will all play.

Additionally, Berlinale will play host the Drama Series Days from February 19 to February 21, run by the European Film Market, the Berlinale Co-Production Market, and Berlinale Talents, to bring together creators, buyers, sales agents, producers, commissioning editors and financial backers of high-quality drama to discuss development.

Berlinale Series:

Bad Banks

Germany / Luxembourg

Director: Christian Schwochow (Paula)

Head writer: Oliver Kienle (Four Hands) based on a concept by Lisa Blumenberg

With Paula Beer, Barry Atsma, Désirée Nosbusch, Albrecht Schuch, Mai Duong Kieu, Marc Limpach, Tobias Moretti

Broadcaster: ZDF, ARTE

World premiere

Heimebane (Home Ground)

Norway

Creator: Johan Fasting

Director: Arild Andresen (The Orheim Company, The Liverpool Goalie)

With Ane Dahl Torp, John Carew

Broadcaster: NRK

World premiere

Liberty

Denmark

Creator: Asger Leth (Ghosts of Cité Soleil, Man on a Ledge)

Director: Mikael Marcimain (Call Girl, Gentlemen & Gangsters)

With Connie Nielsen, Carsten Bjørnlund, Sofie Gråbøl, Magnus Krepper, Charlie Karumi, Anton Hjejle

Broadcaster: DR

World premiere

The Looming Tower

USA

Creators: Dan Futterman (Capote, Foxcatcher), Alex Gibney (Taxi to the Dark Side, Zero Days), Lawrence Wright (Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief)

Director: Alex Gibney

Written by Dan Futterman, based on the book by Lawrence Wright

With Jeff Daniels, Tahar Rahim, Peter Sarsgaard, Wrenn Schmidt, Bill Camp, Michael Stuhlbarg

Broadcaster: Amazon, Hulu (USA)

International premiere

Picnic at Hanging Rock

Australia

Director: Larysa Kondracki (The Whistleblower, Shut Eye), episodes 1-3

Written by Beatrix Christian, Alice Addison

With Natalie Dormer, Lily Sullivan, Madeleine Madden, Samara Weaving, Lola Bessis, Yael Stone, Inez Currõ, Harrison Gilbertson, Ruby Rees

Broadcaster: Foxtel

International Premiere

Sleeping Bears

Israel

Creator and director: Keren Margalit (The A Word, Israel, In Treatment, Israel)

With Noa Koler, Yossi Marshek, Alma Zak, Yaakov Zada Daniel, Doron Tavory

Broadcaster: Keshet Broadcasting

International premiere

The Terror

USA

Showrunners: David Kajganich (True Story, A Bigger Splash) and Soo Hugh (The Whispers, The Killing)

Director: Edward Berger (Jack, Deutschland 83), episodes 1-3

With Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies, Ciarán Hinds, Paul Ready, Adam Nagaitis, Nive Nielsen, Ian Hart

Broadcaster: AMC, AMC Networks International, Amazon

World premiere