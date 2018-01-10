Fresh off a pair of Golden Globe wins, Hulu is focused on a different sort of go-for-the-gold competition: the Olympics.

The streaming service, in partnership with NBCUniversal and NBC Sports, will offer Hulu’s live TV subscribers an opportunity to personalize their experience of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Users can pick the competitions they’re most interested in watching — be it figure skating, snowboarding or biathlon — and Hulu will send daily clips and highlights.

“We’ll have a personalized view,” said Hulu Senior Vice President Ben Smith, who oversees user experience.

More programming details will be available closer to the February event, but the Olympics provides an example of how Hulu imagines the live television viewing experience of the future.

“Putting users in charge of time and place has been great,” said Smith, in an interview with Deadline. “The area I’m excited is continuing down this personalization path.”

Like other streaming services, Hulu makes predictions about what a subscriber might like, based on people with similar tastes and past viewing habits. Coming soon is a feature that will allow users to reject viewing suggestions that might miss the mark — say, The Bachelor, to someone who’s not a fan of reality TV.

“Not only do we learn what you like by your actions, but also learn what you don’t like,” said Smith. “This is a virtuous system where the more you interact, the better (recommendations) you get.”