Hulu announced today at TCA that they have picked up a second, four-part installment of the drama series National Treasure and have added March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step to its award-winning documentary slate.

The follow-up to the Peabody Award-winning National Treasure will make its US premiere in its entirety on April 4 as part of Hulu Originals slate. Initially premiering on Channel 4 in the UK, the second season of the drama is titled Kiri (watch the trailer below) and follows the abduction of a young black girl, named Kiri, who is soon-to-be-adopted by her white foster family, and the trail of lies, blame, guilt and notoriety that follow.

National Treasure: Kiri is created and written by BAFTA-winner Jack Thorne. George Ormond (National Treasure, Ackley Bridge, Great Expectations) and George Faber (Shameless, National Treasure, The Devil’s Whore, Skins) returns as executive producers of the acclaimed series. The series is produced by Toby Bentley (National Treasure, No Offence) and directed by Euros Lyn (Happy Valley, Damilola, Our Loved Boy).

Hulu also announced that it has added March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step to their documentary slate (watch the trailer below). The sequel continues the story to 2005’s March of the Penguins which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and was one of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time.

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step will see the return of filmmaker Luc Jacquet and narrator Morgan Freeman as they journey back to the Antarctic to revisit the Emperor Penguins who call the frozen continent home.

Over a decade after making the Academy Award winning March of the Penguins, Jacquet spent two months shooting in the Antarctic winter using the new technology of 4K cameras, airborne drones, and under-ice diving to show the astonishing lives of these mysterious creatures in an entirely new light. The docu sequel tells the story of two penguins, a father and son, as they face and overcome the almost unimaginable challenges of life in this hostile land.

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step joins Hulu’s growing list of award-winning and critically acclaimed documentaries including The Beatles: 8 Days a Week – The Touring Years, Too Funny to Fail, Obey Giant, Becoming Bond, Dumb, and Batman and Bill.



