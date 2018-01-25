Hulu and IFC Films have signed a new, expanded output deal that will bring current and future non-documentary, narrative films released by IFC Films, and sister labels Sundance Selects and IFC Midnight to the subscription streaming service exclusively following their in-theater runs.

The multi-year agreement includes 2018 releases and takes effect by this summer. Films under the pact include IFC Films’ Love After Love, starring Andie MacDowell and Chris O’Dowd; and the Cannes Film Festival prize-winner Let the Sunshine In, directed by Claire Denis and starring Juliette Binoche and Gerard Depardieu. Additional upcoming releases also include the London Film Festival hit Ghost Stories, starring Martin Freeman, and The Midnight Man featuring horror icons Lin Shaye and Robert Englund; both films are being released under the IFC Midnight genre label.

The deal expands Hulu and IFC Films’ relationship, which includes a multi-year output agreement for documentary films released by IFC Films and its sister labels, as well as an extensive catalogue licensing agreement, as Hulu continues to compete with Netflix and Amazon for content.

“We are committed to curating a collection of critically-acclaimed and fan favorite films on Hulu,” said Hulu’s VP of Acquisition Lisa Holme. “IFC Films consistently delivers award-winning, popular films, and they have been one of our longest-standing film partners. We look forward to expanding our relationship in a way that will bring even more highly-sought-after and new titles to our viewers.”

“IFC Films has had a terrific partnership with Hulu, and expanding our relationship enables us to further continue our commitment to supporting independent filmmakers to ensure their work is seen by the largest possible audience,” said Lisa Schwartz, Co-President, IFC Films.