The fourth and final season of Casual is set to debut on Hulu on July 31.

Hulu announced today at TCA that the Golden Globe-nominated comedy will premiere the entire season for your bingeing pleasure on July 31. Stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr and Nyasha Hatendi will return for the grand finale for the series that centers on Valerie (Watkins), a newly divorced single mother living with her brother Alex (Dewey) and her daughter Laura (Barr).

From director Jason Reitman, creator Zander Lehmann and showrunner Liz Tigelaar, Casual was one of the first original series to launch on Hulu in October 2015 as the service was beginning its transformation from a place for low-cost original series, mostly comedy, to a premium content destination. It was among the first TV series to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival as part of its first Primetime TV lineup in September 2015. And a couple of months later, Casual became the first Hulu program to land a best series awards nomination with a Golden Globe nom for best comedy or musical.

The series is executive produced by Reitman, Lehmann, Tigelaar and Helen Estabrook. The series comes to Hulu from Lionsgate Television.