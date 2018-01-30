President Donald Trump will give his first State of the Union address tonight at 9 PM ET in the Capitol before a joint session of Congress.

Deadline will stream the speech live, so check back here. All major networks and cable news channels will broadcast the speech live. The White House also will stream it live on its site, as will news networks via Facebook.

In addition to watching Trump mark of his first year of his presidency, the theme of which White House officials have said will be on “building a safe, strong, and proud America,” Trump supporters can snag a few seconds of fame themselves. Trump’s campaign website is offering supporters who donate $35 or more to his re-election effort the chance to have their name scrolled on the SOTU livestream.

“Please make a special State of the Union contribution to have your name broadcast on the Official Donald J. Trump for President livestream,” reads the pitch on the website.

“This is a movement. It’s not about just one of us. It’s about ALL of us. Which is why your name deserves to be displayed during Tuesday night’s speech,” text on the website states.

In addition to the $35 donations, supporters can give to the campaign in $50, $100, $500, $1,000 or $2,700 increments (the largest amount allowed by federal election law).

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) will deliver a televised address on BET after Trump’s speech as well. She is among several Democratic lawmakers who have said they plan to skip Trump’s speech, including Reps. John Lewis (GA), Frederica Wilson (FL), Earl Blumenauer (OR), and Pramila Jayapal (WA).

Democrats have chosen Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III to deliver the official response to Trump’s State of the Union. Kennedy, a rising star in the Democratic Party, will lay out the Democratic Party’s vision for the country.