The 75th Golden Globe Awards kicks off live at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with Seth Meyers as host. But if you don’t have access to a TV there are plenty of other ways to watch.

The Globes will be live-streamed for the first time this year. NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reached a deal that allows the network to stream the awards show in a variety of ways, including through its own website, http://www.nbc.com/live or via its NBC mobile app to pay TV subscribers.

The Golden Globes also will be offered through streaming services, including DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.

As for the pre-show, E! News will air live red-carpet coverage beginning at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT. Fashion analysis can be viewed on the E! network, the official E! website with a cable log-in, or on the E! News app.

The red carpet pre-show also will be live-streamed this year on . The two-hour pre-show, “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live,” is scheduled to stream from 6-8 PM ET Sunday at http://www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes, with hosts AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz and Laura Marano.

The HFPA and dick clark productions also will share exclusive red carpet and backstage content on the Golden Globes Facebook show page and @goldenglobes on Instagram.