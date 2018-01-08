For those looking to watch tonight’s game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs but can’t make it to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there are multiple ways to watch the big game.

ESPN will air the game pitting the SEC rivals live Monday night, January 8, with the kickoff shortly after 8 PM ET. For those who have a cable subscription, the game will also be streamed via WatchESPN and the app.

Alabama knocked off Clemson in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff last week in the Sugar Bowl to reach tonight’s title game, while the SEC champ Bulldogs scratched past Oklahoma in a nail-biting double-overtime win at the Rose Bowl.

Although everyone will be watching the game, eyes will also be on President Donald Trump, who is expected to attend. At least two groups have planned major protests against Trump outside the stadium, located in downtown Atlanta. Refuse Fascism ATL and a local chapter of NAACP have expressed plans to mobilize against the president, who has antagonized Atlanta residents by calling the city “horrible” and “crime-infested.”