Lolita Davidovich (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) is set for a recurring role on ABC’s How To Get Away With Murder.

As is the case with all Shondaland series, details about Davidovich’s role or the storyline are not being revealed, but her character will be introduced in the back half of the season.

This season of the Viola Davis-led series has seen Davis’ Annalise Keating putting the pieces back together after losing her beloved Wes “Waitlist” Gibbons (Alfred Enoch) and the students struggling to move on with their lives.

Davidovich most recently played Kitty Menendez in NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Her previous credits include recurring roles on Shades Of Blue, Blood & Oil and True Detective. Her film work includes The Longest Ride, Leap of Faith and Gods and Monsters, among others. Davidovich is repped by Zero Gravity Management.

Created by Peter Nowalk, How to Get Away with Murder airs Thursdays as part of ABC’s Shondaland TGIT lineup.