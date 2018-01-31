House Of Cards has tapped Oscar-nominated actors Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear for major roles opposite Robin Wright in the political drama series’ revamped eight-episode sixth and final season, which has started filming today. Their addition is part of the major changes made to the show in light of the abrupt dismissal of star Kevin Spacey over sexual misconduct allegations.

Details about Lane and Kinnear’s characters are not revealed beyond the fact that they will be playing siblings.

House of Cards was in production on the second episode of its 13-episode Season 6 order when the first allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey surfaced. Netflix swiftly announced that Season 6 will be HoC‘s final one and suspended production of the show on October 31.

Originally a possible post-Thanksgiving production restart was targeted while the writers reworked the scripts to exclude Spacey’s murderous and now ex-President Frank Underwood as Netflix stated that it will “not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.”.

The hiatus was extended by two weeks, through December 8. On Dec. 4, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said the show will start production on an abbreviated, eight-episode final season in mid-January, with Robin Wright in the lead.

In addition to Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Wright, Lane and Kinnear will join House of Cards cast members Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott and Boris McGiver.

House of Cards, Netflix’s first homegrown original series and the first streaming series to land major Emmy nominations, hails from studio MRC, which also is behind Netflix’s Ozark.

Created by Beau Willimon based on the British miniseries, House of Cards is executive produced by Melissa James Gibson, Frank Pugliese, Robin Wright, David Fincher​, Joshua Donen​, Dana Brunetti​, Eric Roth​, Michael Dobbs​ and Andrew Davies​.