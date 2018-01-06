“The country is tearing apart!” says Claire Danes’ ever-troubled Carrie in this new teaser for Showtime’s Homeland, just one of the clip’s hints that the show’s upcoming seventh season should be as relevant to current events as the first six.

Showtime dropped the teaser, along with three new Homeland posters, during the network’s executive panel at today’s TCA.

Take a look at the clip above, and see the posters below.

The teaser, which includes interviews with Danes and co-stars Mandy Patinkin and Elizabeth Marvel, suggests that the Season 7 action will pick up where Season 6 left off, with Carrie, among other things, mourning the death of her friend and colleague Peter Quinn (Rupert Friend).

A refresher (from Showtime): At the end of last season, following an assassination attempt on her life, President Keane (Marvel) broke her promise to Carrie by arresting 200 members of the intelligence community without bringing charges against them, including Saul Berenson (Patinkin). As season seven begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. and is living with her sister Maggie to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.

The Homeland cast also includes Linus Roache, Maury Sterling and Jake Weber, and joining the cast this season is Boardwalk Empire‘s Morgan Spector. Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios for Showtime, Homeland was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon, and along with Gansa and Gordon, the executive producers for season seven will be Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Claire Danes, Michael Klick, Ron Nyswaner, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Ran Telem.

The series, Showtime’s top-rated drama, is currently filming in Richmond, Virginia. Homeland Season 7 premieres Sunday, February 11 at 9pm ET/PT.

Here is the new poster art:

Showtime

Showtime