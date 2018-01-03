Everyone loves a feud, right? Everyone from Hollywood to the Beltway – including Don “Cracked Egg” Trump Jr. – seems riveted by today’s Trump-Bannon wrestling-style throw downs. Rats, sinking ships, burning barns, pots & kettles – all these cliches are getting a good work-out on Twitter as celebrities and pundits weigh in on the president’s scorching statement on his former strategist and mentor of all things Right.
The best so far? Close call, but Jake Tapper’s Reservoir Dogs shout-out might top the roster.
Here’s a sample. We’ll update…