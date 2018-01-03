Everyone loves a feud, right? Everyone from Hollywood to the Beltway – including Don “Cracked Egg” Trump Jr. – seems riveted by today’s Trump-Bannon wrestling-style throw downs. Rats, sinking ships, burning barns, pots & kettles – all these cliches are getting a good work-out on Twitter as celebrities and pundits weigh in on the president’s scorching statement on his former strategist and mentor of all things Right.

The best so far? Close call, but Jake Tapper’s Reservoir Dogs shout-out might top the roster.

Here’s a sample. We’ll update…

No honor amongst thieves. Now it’s every Rat for himself… Trump: ‘Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.’ – The Washington Post https://t.co/ybN88QsHgm — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 3, 2018

"Russia helped save the country from fools and crazies” – a Breitbart bulletin board member, defending Trump against Steve Bannon's claim of treason. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 3, 2018

Hello, Kettle — This Is Pot: “Donald Trump Says Steve Bannon 'Has Lost His Mind'.” https://t.co/RULsgLRo4e — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 3, 2018

This is gonna be fun! Break out the chips and chili and prepare for a real barn burner. https://t.co/NugejlCKqS — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 3, 2018

Bannon vs Trump. Whoever wins, we lose. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 3, 2018

I feel like when he was composing that statement he was all pic.twitter.com/b66WbjGqcZ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 3, 2018

Wow, Just looked at the comments section on Breitbart. Wow. When Bannon has lost Breitbart, he’s left with . . . umm, nothing. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 3, 2018