Locals might take the Hollywood sign for granted, but tourists can’t get enough of it. And when the denizens of Selfie Nation are lining up their shots, they tend to tie up traffic. Even more than usual.

So what to do? Well, a new report presented by District 4 Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu has a potential solution: replicate the iconic sign on the other side of the mountain.

“The City could construct another Hollywood Sign on the north side of the park or on the LA Zoo side of the Park,” suggests the report by Dixon Resources Unlimited (read it here). “The backdrop behind the sign would still look similar to the original if it is located on the mountain. This would give the City the opportunity to promote the replica sign viewpoints as more accessible locations for photos than in the residential neighborhoods south of the Park.”

Now wait just a Hollywood minute — wouldn’t a second sign tarnish the original? What’s next a second Mount Rushmore? Seems that also occurred to the report’s authors.

“One downside of this strategy is that it would take away from the history of the original Hollywood Sign and Hollywoodland,” the report states. “For educational and historical purposes, it may make the most sense to maintain only the original sign. An additional sign is proposed as a strategy to consider because of its potential to improve safety and reduce neighborhood congestion.”

The study pegs the relative cost of the proposed project is $$ — on a scale of $-$$$$ — and it has been assigned a “medium” priority. Any thoughts about this idea, Deadliners?