BEST PICTURE

The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight

Miles Dale, one of the producers of The Shape of Water, said he flew from Los Angeles via red eye to his home in Toronto and decided to stay awake until the Oscar nominees were announced.

He brewed coffee and sat with his girlfriend watching the TV, while texting Octavia Spencer “Who’s all nervous Nellie.”

“I screamed every ten seconds,” Dale said, as the nominees were announced — the film collected 13 nods.

Dale called it wonderful for people like production designer Paul Denham Austerberry and costume designer Luis Sequeira, with whom he’s been working for years, to receive recognition, along with first-time nominees like cinematographer Dan Laustsen.

“It’s a validation of a career for a lot of those people,” Dale said.

Dale acknowledged Guillermo Del Toro, whom he described as “an amazing filmmaker and storyteller,” whose narrative seems especially timely now.

“We made this movie before the election,” Dale said. “Now here we are. Women are finding their voice this year. It’s really perfect timing for our character, who’s voiceless. They get their power. It couldn’t be better timing.”

Darkest Hour

Jack English/Focus Features

Eric Fellner is Co-Chairman of Working Title, which has 11 Oscar nominations this morning — six, including Best Picture, for Darkest Hour, three for Baby Driver and three for Victoria and Abdul.

This is Working Title’s 8th Best Picture nomination in its storied career. Personally, Fellner and co-Chairman Tim Bevan have been nominated six times in the category. Fellner tells Deadline, “Of course we’re thrilled to get a Best Picture nomination. We’re really thrilled across all three films in one year and to get some recognition for our brilliant British creative heads of departments. It’s part of the reason we live in London and why we make films here in England. It’s fantastic they got recognized.”

Still, Darkest Hour‘s Joe Wright did not make it to the final five. Fellner says, “It’s disappointing, but I always say every nomination is a nomination for the director. Nobody can get a nomination without a director. So,” he jokes,”he got six nominations rather than just one.”

Darkest Hour has become the biggest-grossing indie domestically (of films released in 2017) and is off to a great start internationally. Notes Fellner, “People are liking the movie. It’s so exhilarating as a producer. When you make a decision to make one of these small films all you have to go on is your gut and when it happens, it’s great.”

Call Me By Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Peter Spears, producer of Call Me by Your Name, said he was “over the moon” with the film’s nomination for best picture.

“I think it’s the greatest gift in the world,” said Spears, noting that the film has been a global effort.

A sleepy but ecstatic Spears has been on the phone all morning, calling various partners in Italy, France and Brazil to celebrate the news.

“The best news is that more people will see the move,” Spears said. “And hopefully its message of love will get out there and resonate with people.”

“I am in Rome mixing my new movie Suspiria and was working on the soundtrack and at the same time had a little computer in the back of room streaming the nominations while we were working, said director Luca Guadagnino whose film Call Me By Your Name, lead actor and adapted screenplay were all nominated this AM. “It was great and beautiful to see everyone’s joy. It’s about very unique recognition for a collective effort. It’s a small movie we made with passion and love.” He said he was introduced to Timothée Chalamet by his agent. “I had lunch with him and I found him incredibly intelligent, vibrant and ambitious and became immediately comfortable having him in the role of Elio.” And now he’s nominated. “Yes, and at the age of 21!” said Guadagnino proudly. Chalamet won for Breakthrough Performance from the National Board of Review already.

BEST ACTOR

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Focus Features

“I was in LA and I was asleep and my wife (Giselle) was watching the nominations with headphones as not to wake me. My son Alfie called from the UK so I didn’t see the nominations but I learned about them in the best possible way,” said Oldman of learning about his Best Actor nomination for the role of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Universal Pictures

Daniel Kaluuya nabbed his first Oscar nomination for lead actor in breakout hit, Get Out. Speaking with Deadline, the seemingly stunned British actor, who said he pretended to sleep to combat his nerves before the nominees were read, quipped “I couldn’t feel more honored to have Tiffany Haddish mispronounce my name.”

“It makes me happy that a film that empowers people that feel marginalized, people actually saw and wanted to see again and again. For it to be recognized is reflective of how people feel,” said Kaluuya “Jordan Peele is up there as one of the great voices of our generation. The fact that he’s been put in a position where he belongs makes me very happy.” He adds, “It’s an intangible thing in the air. This is just a special moment.”

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sam Rockwell, who just walked away with Best Supporting Actor at the SAG Awards over the weekend, is now Oscar nominated for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. “I was in bed. I hadn’t slept the night before. I slept in. My girlfriend told me what was going on. I kissed my beloved Leslie (Bibb) and said that’s awesome.” He said that he got sick at one point during the filming of the Academy Award Best Picture nominee, “The smoke from the fire scene got in me. And then one of the weeks I had a fever and (fellow cast member) Sandy Martin pulled me through the scene that day. I just sat in the bathroom shaking and I had just been beaten up.” Next up for him? “I’ll try to get some rest and maybe do some work in March or April.”

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

“I’ve been doing this long enough to know that these things just don’t happen,” Richard Jenkins says, processing his second Oscar nomination for The Shape of Water and the 13 noms the film collected today. Speaking with Deadline, Jenkins emphasized that neither he nor director Guillermo del Toro could have predicted any kind of awards outcome for this film—and that the making of the film was the reward in and of itself. “He didn’t know if it would work—he really didn’t,” Jenkins says. “But it’s a movie he had to make.”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

In a 40-year screen career, actress Laurie Metcalf has taken three Emmys and three Golden Globe nominations, receiving her first Oscar nomination this morning for her supporting turn as Marion McPherson in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird. A hardworking, often critical mother of two, Marion’s complicated relationship with her daughter Christine (or “Lady Bird,” as she calls herself) is at the warm heart of Gerwig’s solo directorial debut, an A24 release.

Even as she celebrates a career high of her own, Metcalf is very aware of what the morning’s results mean for Gerwig, and for women in the industry in general, with the actress becoming only the fifth woman in history to receive a Best Director nom. “Unbelievable. As far as working with Greta on the movie, nobody would’ve known that it was her solo directing debut,” Metcalf says. “She made everybody feel so confident and so cared for on the set—and she had done the meticulous job of writing the thing, on top of it. Boy, everybody just became so attached to the movie and felt so proud to be working with Greta on it.”

The success Lady Bird is seeing today, with its five nominations—one for Metcalf, two for Gerwig, and one for star Saoirse Ronan—is obviously particularly meaningful given the #metoo movement and disturbing revelations coming out of Hollywood in the past several months, finally resulting in a long-awaited watershed moment of cultural change. “I couldn’t be prouder to be representing a movie written by a woman, directed by a woman, and at the core of it, a complex female relationship,” Metcalf says. “It really, really pops out at you during this year that that’s the accomplishment that Greta did, and the foresight that she had, to write this woman’s story.”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Martin McDonagh, nominated for best original screenplay for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, watched the nominations in bed with his girlfriend and a cup of tea. He said he was thrilled that so many of the people who worked on the film — actors Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, film editor Jon Gregory, composer Carter Burwell — received acknowledgement.

McDonagh said the film captures the zeitgeist of the moment, in terms of female empowerment.

“It’s the story of a grieving mother who goes to war with the local cops in town. She feels they haven’t been doing enough to solve the murder of her daughter,” McDonagh said. “So it’s a very powerful story about strong women. That’s what I’ve been waiting to write for a while.”

McDonagh received the news while in New York, attending rehearsals for his new play, Hangmen, which is scheduled to open in the coming weeks.

Vanessa Taylor, The Shape Of Water

Vanessa Taylor joined the ranks of Oscar nominated writer this morning, securing a spot in the Best Original Screenplay lineup for co-writing the Guillermo del Toro-directed fantasy thriller, The Shape Of Water. “From start to finish, this has been an incredible, wonderful, surreal experience,” said Taylor, speaking with Deadline this morning.

“This is a love story through-and-through,” said Taylor on why she felt the film resonated with audiences and critics. “It celebrates love, it celebrates differences and embracing our differences. These are themes that people are hungry for. Our political dialogue has been so toxic and people are perhaps feeling a little bit discouraged.”

She continued, “The mood of the country is a little bit dark and for someone like Guillermo to show up with this wonderful story that really asks you to have complete innocence and go along for this wonderful journey… I think people really embraced that.”

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

James Mangold, who received an Oscar nod for best adapted screenplay, said he was frankly surprised that the Academy of Motion Pictures acknowledged Logan — a genre of film that doesn’t get much awards love.

“Honestly, I was surprised,” said Mangold. “We were a film that came out in March, almost a year ago, and a franchise comic-book film — all the other strikes against us. I didn’t imagine that, but I also am thrilled and I’m really proud of the film.”

ANIMATED FEATURE

The Breadwinner

GKIDS

Receiving her first Oscar nomination as the director of The Breadwinner, Irish animation director Nora Twomey reflected on the #metoo moment and the meaning in seeing female directors nominated for the telling of female-driven stories. “It’s wonderful to finally see this happen because you just take for granted for so many years that your voice wasn’t particularly being heard. Yesterday, for instance, I was looking at a calendar of Irish writers, and they were all male—Joyce, Yeats—but not one female amongst them. That’s ridiculous, but that’s never really been called out as being ridiculous until now,” Twomey says. “To see women stand together, and men stand with women to try and right the situation, it means that the time has come, I guess, for stories like this to take center stage. We should be telling 50% of the stories, you know?”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Faces Places

Agnes Varda, the 89 year-old director of the Feature Documentary Faces Places said, “It’s a half-surprise but it’s a good one. We thought we had a chance but not by pretention. We felt such a welcome when we presented the film together. There was complete adhesion from the audience and critics. We felt we really did what we make movies for – to share with people. To make people love people we loved was our goal as filmmakers. Prizes or no prizes, we did it.”

Their producer “allowed us to shoot for so long, one week a month which is a good rhythm for me since I’m not so strong. The conditions, the reception everywhere we went corresponds to the goal of the film.”

“I say I haven’t done a career, I have made films. I didn’t earn a lot of money, but a lot of prizes. If prizes correspond to the public and those who vote, then I’m very happy.”

She’s next giving two lectures at Harvard in February, and then she’s going to make a documentary about her lectures “because I don’t want to go anymore, I want to send them a film.”

DOCUMENTARY, SHORT SUBJECT

Heroin(e)

Elaine McMillion Sheldon, director of Heroin(e) which earn a nomination in the Best Documentary, Short Subject said her film about the opioid crisis in her state was done to bring some hope into the world. “I grew up in West Virginia, I moved and then returned,” she said. “It got to the point where I had lost a lot of classmates from high school and middle school. I personally needed some hope and when we found these three women – Jan Rader, Necia Freeman and Judge Patricia Keller — we wanted to show the power of the individual and how one person can make a difference in another person’s life.” She also produced the film with her husband Kerrin Sheldon who was also the cinematographer on the film.

“When I was five years old, my mother showed me a photo of his corpse. She wanted to make sure that I knew our history. She taught me about what could happen to black men in the South – I grew up in North Carolina. She taught be about the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights Act, Fair Housing, a lot of the pioneers of Civil Rights,” said Kevin Wilson, Jr. nominated in the Live-Action Short Film category for My Nephew Emmett about the brutal murder in 1955 of the 14-year-old boy who was killed for whistling at a white woman. “When I saw the photograph it was disturbing and since that time, it stayed with me all through college. I had been so connected to that story. I first directed a play about Emmett Till and then when I got to NYU Graduate Film School, I knew that I wanted to tell this story and explore the perspective of the murder through the eyes of his guardian, who was caring for him at the time. I wanted to explore that the strength they had to muster. Where was he when he heard? “I had my crew and cast members come over to the community center in my apartment complex in New Jersey and had a breakfast catered and we all sat back and watched the nominations and we screamed and cried. I called my Mom (who was a single mother). It all started with her.”