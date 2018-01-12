With vulgarity getting more TV airplay than any time since The Sopranos faded to black, Hollywood and Beltway Twitter pages are, no surprise, no more genteel today.
“I’m just going to start calling him president Shithole,” tweets George Takei. Mr. Trump, tweets Jamie Lee Curtis, “the only ‘shithole’ is you.”
You get the idea. Some are more verbose than others – and there are a few pro-shithole tweets (see: James Woods, Tucker Carlson, Ann Coulter, for proof) – but most are along the lines of House of Cards creator Beau Willimon’s “There is no bottom to this shithole of a presidency.”
Take a look, with more no doubt on their way. We’ll start with a reminder of what the president is alleged to have said, then move on to Anderson Cooper’s emotional defense of Haiti and the Twitter responses.
Said Trump, according to news reports and Congress members in an immigration meeting yesterday: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” and “Why do we want people from Haiti here?”
Responses from Hollywood celebrities and Beltway pundits: