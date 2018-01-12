With vulgarity getting more TV airplay than any time since The Sopranos faded to black, Hollywood and Beltway Twitter pages are, no surprise, no more genteel today.

“I’m just going to start calling him president Shithole,” tweets George Takei. Mr. Trump, tweets Jamie Lee Curtis, “the only ‘shithole’ is you.”

You get the idea. Some are more verbose than others – and there are a few pro-shithole tweets (see: James Woods, Tucker Carlson, Ann Coulter, for proof) – but most are along the lines of House of Cards creator Beau Willimon’s “There is no bottom to this shithole of a presidency.”

Take a look, with more no doubt on their way. We’ll start with a reminder of what the president is alleged to have said, then move on to Anderson Cooper’s emotional defense of Haiti and the Twitter responses.

Said Trump, according to news reports and Congress members in an immigration meeting yesterday: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” and “Why do we want people from Haiti here?”

Responses from Hollywood celebrities and Beltway pundits:

"Let me be clear tonight. The people of Haiti have been through more… withstood more — they've fought back against more injustice than our President ever has." Anderson Cooper choked back tears as he reflected on the devastating quake nearly 8 years ago https://t.co/Yuh5xe3P8Q — CNN (@CNN) January 12, 2018

Fox News Defends Trump’s ‘Shithole’ Comments As Just The Way Normal People Talk- so shithole- ok, deplorables-not ok https://t.co/Q6QuapnTnX — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 12, 2018

1. Every time Trump screws up, supporters desperately try to arrange the dots & say Obama did the same thing so it's okay. 1st, it often has absolutely no connection, as in this case. A "shithole" is a Godforsaken place. A "shitshow" is a mess. Obviously. https://t.co/wncOv1rRAW — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 12, 2018

How long until @PressSec says “I don’t know about you people but where I come from in real America shithole is a term of endearment like when the President lovingly called The White House a shithole at his golf club.” — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) January 12, 2018

If Barack Obama used the word shithole publicly in describing any country, he would have immediately faced an impeachment hearing the next day. Why have we allowed ourselves to settle for this insanity? This cannot and should not be accepted as normal. GOP, when is it too much? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 12, 2018

The latest outrage from President Trump disparaging immigrants from what he calls "shithole" countries is a new low. It's disgraceful for him, the country, and every American. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 11, 2018

Can’t wait until we get rid of this shithole president. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 11, 2018

A prez shld really check where his own country is in the rankings for literacy, infant mortality, life expectancy, infrastructure, income inequality, percentage of women in govt, etc before saying who's the shithole country… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 12, 2018

Congratulations to everyone who had "SHITHOLE COUNTRIES" in your Racist President Bingo card! — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 11, 2018

Rule of thumb: if the water where you live is not potable because local engineers can’t somehow separate well water from sewage water, you live in a #shithole country. Literally. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 12, 2018

Mr. Trump. You are an embarrassment to this great country. A country made up of immigrants and dreamers and patriots. The only “shithole” is you. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 12, 2018

I know @realDonaldTrump doesn’t like apologising but sometimes it’s not just a good idea, it’s absolutely essential.

This is one of those times, Mr President.

Your comment about immigrants from ‘shithole countries’ was outrageous, disgraceful & racist. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 12, 2018

There is no bottom to this shithole of a presidency. https://t.co/OFECXxCiQG — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 12, 2018

Shithole countries? Really? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2018

Today's Gospel according to Donald: "And Jesus said, whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers and sisters, that you do unto me…unless they're from one of those shithole countries!" https://t.co/4BQMFsGBTP — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 12, 2018

Option A: El Salvador isn't a "shithole," so they don't need 17 years of Temporary Protected Status, and migrants from there should be sent home immediately. Option B: El Salvador is, in fact, a "shithole." https://t.co/sea1sKoY8K — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 11, 2018

Okay, yes — Trump shouldn't call them "shithole countries." A little respect is in order. They are shithole nations. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 11, 2018

I'm the proud daughter of immigrants from British Guyana and the Congo. My immigrant family – my cousins, aunts, uncles and my husband's Jamaican family – have contributed MIGHTILY to this country. Yet Trump, of all people, views us as useless products of "shithole countries." pic.twitter.com/kYzEvNEdnV — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 12, 2018

Hey @GOP, do you think Haiti and El Salvador are “shithole countries?” Please respond ASAP. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 11, 2018

I’m just gonna start calling him president Shithole. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2018

The United States is supposed to take people from shithole countries. That’s the whole point, you dotard. — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 12, 2018

In the morning, when u wake up, call your Senators &members of Congress — 202-225-3121 — & say, "I'm an American. My family originally came from the shithole country of (fill in the blank). On Nov 6th, I will be bringing my shithole self & and a shitload of others to the polls." — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 12, 2018

Your kids are going to learn nasty words. It's time for you to teach them one–"shithole." This is the day for you to explain to them what the President said about "shithole countries." It's not going to be easy but this is what parenting is about in the age of Trump. — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 11, 2018

In a week Trump will do/say something that'll make today's "shithole" comment seem quant. Does anyone remember "Mexicans are rapists," "bleeding out of her whatever" and "good people on both sides"? Happy 11th day of 2018, everyone! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 12, 2018

Meanwhile, back at the ranch… Daffy Donald, our first 'Shithole' President, is not a racist, according to a White Lie House spokesperson. 'It's just that racist rants play really well to his Christian base' Real Christians, though, are praying for God to forgive him — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 12, 2018

BREAKING: Trump denies he was President when he said “shithole countries.”

“I go on and off the clock as President all day long. I’m President. And acting very presidential. And then I’m not. And when I’m off duty, I say indelicate things. “ — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 12, 2018

What do the people in 56 different African nations and in Haiti have in common? They are all black. Trump has not denied his revolting, deplorable “shithole” comment. He is a shameless RACIST — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 12, 2018