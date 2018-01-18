Leron Gubler, announced his retirement as the head of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce after 25 years.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is one of the most recognized in California. Gubler will end his career as head by 2019.

“It has truly been an honor to work in one of the most famous communities in the world and to be a participant in the revitalization of Hollywood,” said Gubler in a statement. I have had great opportunities working with our board, my staff and so many committed Chamber members, as well as the entertainment industry.”

Gubler served as the President and CEO of the Chamber since 1992, making him the longest-serving CEO in the history of the 97-year old organization. In September 2017, he was honored for his 25 years of leadership at the helm of the Chamber.

When he first started, Hollywood and the Chamber were struggling. He is credited with stabilizing the organization. As he departs from the organization, the Chamber is financially sound with a new location in Hollywood and strong staff.

“Over a quarter century ago, Leron was hired during Hollywood’s darkest hours, when hope for great leadership was only a dream for the Chamber Board,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the board of the Hollywood Chamber. “For 20 years, I’ve attended a countless number of meetings with Leron, where I witnessed his wisdom, small-town values, great character, positive will, enthusiasm and patience to push things constantly forward toward a successful action. We thank him for his service to Hollywood and we wish him the very best.”

Gubler is best known as the emcee for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He took over the role 10 years ago after the death of longtime Hollywood Honorary Mayor Johnny Grant. As the emcee, he announced 300 Walk of Fame ceremonies but has participated in over 600 during his tenure at the Chamber.

He also initiated at the Chamber is the Hollywood Chamber Community Foundation that has raised nearly $900,000 to assist Hollywood nonprofit organizations. He also help create the Hollywood Chamber Political Action Committee and launched the State of the Entertainment Industry Conference.

Zarrinnam said that he will continue working through the end of 2018. He will also head a search committee to find his replacement.